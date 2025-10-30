Thursday, October 30, 2025
IPA Negotiates Sale of 158-Unit Apartment Complex in North Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Midway Row House, a 158-unit apartment complex in North Dallas. Built in 2023, Midway Row House consists of 107 townhomes and 51 flats that have an average unit size of 979 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, two dog parks, a lakeside jogging path, communal workspaces and three private offices. Drew Kile, Joey Tumminello, Michael Ware and Jack Windham of IPA represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.

