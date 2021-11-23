IPA Negotiates Sale of 165-Unit Radius Turtle Creek Apartments in Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Radius Turtle Creek in Dallas is located within walking distance of The Katy Trail and Turtle Creek Park.

DALLAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Radius Turtle Creek, a 165-unit apartment community in Dallas. The property was built in 2001 and offers one- and two-bedroom units, as well as a pool and an internet lounge. A partnership between McCann Realty Partners and The Carlyle Group sold the community to Dallas-based Colgate McCallum for an undisclosed price. Drew Kile, Joey Tumminello, Michael Ware, Taylor Hill, Grant Raymond and Will Balthrope of IPA brokered the deal on behalf of both parties.