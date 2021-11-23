REBusinessOnline

IPA Negotiates Sale of 165-Unit Radius Turtle Creek Apartments in Dallas

Radius-Turtle-Creek-Dallas

Radius Turtle Creek in Dallas is located within walking distance of The Katy Trail and Turtle Creek Park.

DALLAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Radius Turtle Creek, a 165-unit apartment community in Dallas. The property was built in 2001 and offers one- and two-bedroom units, as well as a pool and an internet lounge. A partnership between McCann Realty Partners and The Carlyle Group sold the community to Dallas-based Colgate McCallum for an undisclosed price. Drew Kile, Joey Tumminello, Michael Ware, Taylor Hill, Grant Raymond and Will Balthrope of IPA brokered the deal on behalf of both parties.

