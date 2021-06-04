IPA Negotiates Sale of 167,689 SF Noble Town Center Near Philadelphia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Northeast, Pennsylvania, Retail

Noble Town Center in Jenkinstown, Pennsylvania, totals 167,689 square feet. The property was built in 1958 as a Wanamaker's department store and redeveloped into a multi-tenant center in 1999.

JENKINSTOWN, PA. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Noble Town Center, a 167,689-square-foot shopping center in Jenkinstown, a northern suburb of Philadelphia. The property was originally constructed in 1958 as a Wanamaker’s department store and was converted into a multi-tenant center in 1999. Anchor tenants include Ross Dress for Less, PetSmart, Bed Bath & Beyond and Walgreens. Brad Nathanson of IPA represented the undisclosed seller and procured the buyer, a joint venture between Paramount Realty Services and Edgewood Properties, in the transaction. Noble Town Center was 64 percent leased at the time of sale following the shuttering of space previously occupied by Stein Mart, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in August of last year.