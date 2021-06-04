REBusinessOnline

IPA Negotiates Sale of 167,689 SF Noble Town Center Near Philadelphia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Northeast, Pennsylvania, Retail

Noble-Town-Center-Jenkinstown-Pennsylvania

Noble Town Center in Jenkinstown, Pennsylvania, totals 167,689 square feet. The property was built in 1958 as a Wanamaker's department store and redeveloped into a multi-tenant center in 1999.

JENKINSTOWN, PA. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Noble Town Center, a 167,689-square-foot shopping center in Jenkinstown, a northern suburb of Philadelphia. The property was originally constructed in 1958 as a Wanamaker’s department store and was converted into a multi-tenant center in 1999. Anchor tenants include Ross Dress for Less, PetSmart, Bed Bath & Beyond and Walgreens. Brad Nathanson of IPA represented the undisclosed seller and procured the buyer, a joint venture between Paramount Realty Services and Edgewood Properties, in the transaction. Noble Town Center was 64 percent leased at the time of sale following the shuttering of space previously occupied by Stein Mart, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in August of last year.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews