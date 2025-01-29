IPA Negotiates Sale of 175-Unit Apartment Complex in New Haven, Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, CONN. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Orange Gardens, a 175-unit apartment complex in New Haven. The property comprises 13 buildings that were constructed on a 6.2-acre site between 1963 and 1969. According to Apartments.com, units come in studio, one- and two-bedroom formats. Wes Klockner, Eric Pentore, Victor Nolletti and Ross Friedel of IPA represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction and procured the buyer. Both parties were limited liability companies that requested anonymity.