Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsConnecticutMultifamilyNortheast

IPA Negotiates Sale of 175-Unit Apartment Complex in New Haven, Connecticut

by Taylor Williams

NEW HAVEN, CONN. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Orange Gardens, a 175-unit apartment complex in New Haven. The property comprises 13 buildings that were constructed on a 6.2-acre site between 1963 and 1969. According to Apartments.com, units come in studio, one- and two-bedroom formats. Wes Klockner, Eric Pentore, Victor Nolletti and Ross Friedel of IPA represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction and procured the buyer. Both parties were limited liability companies that requested anonymity.

You may also like

Premier Care Industries Signs 56,500 SF Industrial Lease...

Jamestown Unloads Stake in Georgetown Renaissance Portfolio in...

Mill Creek Underway on 396-Unit Apartment Community in...

BKM Capital Partners Acquires 260,887 SF Industrial Property...

Sagard Real Estate Sells 335,995 SF Shopping Center...

Newmark Arranges $28.8M Sale of Apartment Complex in...

JLL Brokers Sale of 186,747 SF Lockton Place...

M2G Ventures, Evergen Buy 50,000 SF Mixed-Use Property...

Crow Holdings Underway on 834,800 SF Industrial Project...