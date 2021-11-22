IPA Negotiates Sale of 178-Unit Sawyer West Village Uptown Apartments in Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

The Sawyer West Village Uptown in Dallas totals 178 units. The property was built in 2006.

DALLAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of The Sawyer West Village Uptown, a 178-unit apartment community in Dallas. The property was built in 2006. A partnership between RangeWater Real Estate and The Carlyle Group sold the community to Weidner Apartment Homes for an undisclosed price. Drew Kile, Joey Tumminello, Michael Ware, Taylor Hill, Grant Raymond and Will Balthrope of IPA brokered the deal on behalf of both parties.