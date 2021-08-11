IPA Negotiates Sale of 179-Unit Uptown at Cole Park Apartments in Dallas

Uptown at Cole Park in Dallas totals 179 units. The property was built in 2016.

DALLAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Uptown at Cole Park, a 179-unit apartment community in Uptown Dallas. Built in 2016, the property features one- and two-bedroom units that are furnished with quartz countertops, custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances and private balconies. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, dog park and package lockers. Drew Kile, Joey Tumminello, Will Balthrope, Michael Ware, Taylor Hill and Asher Hall of IPA represented the seller, The Ergas Group, and procured the buyer, Heritage Capital Group.