IPA Negotiates Sale of 181-Unit Union at River East Apartments in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Union at River East in Fort Worth totals 181 units. The property was built in 2019.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of The Union at River East, a 181-unit multifamily community in Fort Worth. Built on three acres in 2019, the property features studio, one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 883 square feet. Amenities include a pool, coworking area, lounge, dog park and a package concierge system. Drew Kile, Joey Tumminello, Will Balthrope and Grant Raymond of IPA represented the seller, Criterion Development Partners, and procured the buyer, MBP Capital.