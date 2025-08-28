IPA Negotiates Sale of 200-Unit Apartment Complex in West Hartford, Connecticut

WEST HARTFORD, CONN. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of a 200-unit apartment complex in West Hartford. Built in 1971, Cove West Hartford offers one- and two-bedroom units with average sizes of 803 and 1,103 square feet, respectively. Amenities include a clubhouse with a community room, an outdoor patio, pergola and a firepit. Eric Pentore, Victor Nolletti, Wes Klockner and Ross Friedel of IPA represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.