REBusinessOnline

IPA Negotiates Sale of 201-Unit Sylvan Thirty Apartments in West Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Sylvan-Thirty-Dallas

Sylvan Thirty in West Dallas totals 201 units. The property was built in 2015.

DALLAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Sylvan Thirty, a 201-unit apartment community in West Dallas. Built on six acres in 2015, the property offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 856 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse and a party lounge. Drew Kile, Joey Tumminello, Michael Ware, Taylor Hill, Jeffrey Kindorf and Will Balthrope of IPA represented the seller, Los Angeles-based Arc Capital Partners, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, San Francisco-based Polaris Real Estate Partners.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  