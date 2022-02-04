IPA Negotiates Sale of 201-Unit Sylvan Thirty Apartments in West Dallas

Sylvan Thirty in West Dallas totals 201 units. The property was built in 2015.

DALLAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Sylvan Thirty, a 201-unit apartment community in West Dallas. Built on six acres in 2015, the property offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 856 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse and a party lounge. Drew Kile, Joey Tumminello, Michael Ware, Taylor Hill, Jeffrey Kindorf and Will Balthrope of IPA represented the seller, Los Angeles-based Arc Capital Partners, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, San Francisco-based Polaris Real Estate Partners.