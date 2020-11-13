REBusinessOnline

IPA Negotiates Sale of 204-Unit Heritage Park Apartments in Arlington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Heritage-Park-Apartments-Arlington

Heritage Park Apartments in Arlington totals 204 units. The property was built in 1983.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Heritage Park, a 204-unit apartment community in Arlington. The garden-style property was built on seven acres in 1983 and features one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, 24-hour fitness center, outdoor kitchen and grilling area, a new dog park and a newly renovated clubhouse. Tampa-based American Landmark Apartments sold the property to WAK Management Co. for an undisclosed price. Drew Kile, Will Balthrope, Joey Tumminello and Grant Raymond of IPA, along with Nick Fluellen and Bard Hoover of Marcus & Millichap, represented both parties in the deal.

