IPA Negotiates Sale of 206-Unit Grand Riviera Apartments in Irving

IRVING, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Grand Riviera, a 206-unit apartment complex in Irving. The property was built in 1972 and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 1,113 square feet. Amenities include two pools, outdoor grilling and dining stations, a clubhouse and a dog park. Michael Ware, Taylor Hill, Drew Kile, Joey Tumminello and William Hubbard of IPA represented the seller, Eagle Property Capital, in the transaction and procured the buyer, Lone Star Capital.