Wednesday, June 17, 2026
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Olympus-by-the-Sea-Millville-Delaware
Ascend by the Sea, a 216-unit apartment complex near coastal Delaware, has since been rebranded as Olympus by the Sea.
AcquisitionsDelawareMultifamilyNortheast

IPA Negotiates Sale of 216-Unit Apartment Complex in Millville, Delaware

by Taylor Williams

MILLVILLE, DEL. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of a 216-unit apartment complex in Millville, located near coastal Delaware. Built on 20 acres in 2025 and formerly known as Ascend by the Sea, the property comprises seven buildings that house one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, bocce ball court and a car wash station. Bob Dean and Jonathan Greenberg of IPA, along with Andrew Townsend and Timothy Stephenson Jr. of Marcus & Millichap, represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction and procured the buyer, Fort Worth-based Olympus Property. Brian Eisendrath, Cameron Chalfant, Jake Vitta and Patrick Barker, also with IPA, arranged acquisition financing for the deal.

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