IPA Negotiates Sale of 216-Unit Apartment Complex in Temple, Texas

TEMPLE, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Summit Ridge, a 216-unit apartment complex in the Central Texas city of Temple. Summit Ridge offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 956 square feet and amenities such as a pool, dog park, clubhouse, business center and a fitness center. Will Balthrope of IPA, in conjunction with Tommy Lovell III and Richard Robson of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller, a private investor, in the transaction. The trio also procured the buyer, Ilan Investments LLC.