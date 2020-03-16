REBusinessOnline

IPA Negotiates Sale of 216-Unit Towers at Clear Lake Multifamily Asset Near Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Towers at Clear Lake in Houston totals 216 units. The property was built in 1985.

HOUSTON — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Towers at Clear Lake, a 216-unit multifamily asset situated on 11.8 acres in the southeastern Houston suburb of Clear Lake. Built in 1985, the property formerly offered a mix of apartments and condominiums. Will Balthrope, Drew Kile, Jennifer Campbell and William Griffin of IPA represented the seller, Dallas-based investment firm The ValCap Group, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, New Jersey-based Raamco International. IPA also recently brokered the sale of the 304-unit Trails at Lake Houston between The Valcap Group and Raamco.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
Apr
22
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020
Apr
22
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business