IPA Negotiates Sale of 216-Unit Towers at Clear Lake Multifamily Asset Near Houston
HOUSTON — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Towers at Clear Lake, a 216-unit multifamily asset situated on 11.8 acres in the southeastern Houston suburb of Clear Lake. Built in 1985, the property formerly offered a mix of apartments and condominiums. Will Balthrope, Drew Kile, Jennifer Campbell and William Griffin of IPA represented the seller, Dallas-based investment firm The ValCap Group, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, New Jersey-based Raamco International. IPA also recently brokered the sale of the 304-unit Trails at Lake Houston between The Valcap Group and Raamco.
