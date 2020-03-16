IPA Negotiates Sale of 216-Unit Towers at Clear Lake Multifamily Asset Near Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Towers at Clear Lake in Houston totals 216 units. The property was built in 1985.

HOUSTON — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Towers at Clear Lake, a 216-unit multifamily asset situated on 11.8 acres in the southeastern Houston suburb of Clear Lake. Built in 1985, the property formerly offered a mix of apartments and condominiums. Will Balthrope, Drew Kile, Jennifer Campbell and William Griffin of IPA represented the seller, Dallas-based investment firm The ValCap Group, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, New Jersey-based Raamco International. IPA also recently brokered the sale of the 304-unit Trails at Lake Houston between The Valcap Group and Raamco.