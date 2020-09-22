REBusinessOnline

IPA Negotiates Sale of 224-Unit Northshore Place Apartments in Portland, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Northshore-Place-Portland-Texas

Northshore Place in Portland totals 224 units. The property was built in 2019.

PORTLAND, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of the 224-unit Northshore Place Apartments, located outside of Corpus Christi. The property was built on 13 acres in 2019 and features one- and two-bedroom units with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Amenities include a pool, outdoor fire pits and a clubhouse with a kitchen and billiards. Kent Myers of IPA represented the seller, a locally based developer, and procured the buyer, a limited liability company. Both parties requested anonymity.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
23
Webinar: Package Management — Best Practices for On- and Off-Campus Student Housing in the COVID-19 Era
Sep
30
Webinar: How are Restaurant Facilities Maintenance Teams Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  