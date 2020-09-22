IPA Negotiates Sale of 224-Unit Northshore Place Apartments in Portland, Texas

Northshore Place in Portland totals 224 units. The property was built in 2019.

PORTLAND, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of the 224-unit Northshore Place Apartments, located outside of Corpus Christi. The property was built on 13 acres in 2019 and features one- and two-bedroom units with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Amenities include a pool, outdoor fire pits and a clubhouse with a kitchen and billiards. Kent Myers of IPA represented the seller, a locally based developer, and procured the buyer, a limited liability company. Both parties requested anonymity.