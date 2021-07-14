IPA Negotiates Sale of 224-Unit Summit at Landry Way Apartments in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Summit at Landry Way, a 224-unit apartment community in Fort Worth. Built in 1978, the property sits on a 12-acre tract just off Interstate 30 near the downtown area. According to Apartments.com, the property features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, tennis court, picnic area and onsite laundry facilities. Drew Kile, Joey Tumminello, Will Balthrope and Asher Hall of IPA collaborated with Marcus & Millichap’s Tommy Lovell III, Nick Fluellen and Bard Hoover to represent the seller, Miami-based One Real Estate Investment, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, Aspen Capital Group Inc., a private equity firm based in southwest Florida, which will implement a value-add program.