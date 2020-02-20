IPA Negotiates Sale of 228-Unit West Creek Apartments in Conroe, Texas

West Creek Apartment Homes in Conroe totals 228 units.

CONROE, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of West Creek Apartment Homes, a 228-unit community located about 25 miles north of Houston in Conroe. The property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, business center and a resident clubhouse. Will Balthrope, Drew Kile, Jennifer Campbell and Will Griffin of IPA represented the seller, Partin Real Estate Management, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, Southstar Capital Group.