IPA Negotiates Sale of 233-Unit View at Belterra Apartments in Metro Austin

Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Residents of View at Belterra in Dripping Springs are located within walking distance of 310,000 square feet of shopping, dining, entertainment, recreation and healthcare space.

DRIPPING SPRINGS, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of View at Belterra, a 233-unit apartment community in Dripping Springs, a western suburb of Austin. The property was built earlier this year on eight acres within the 93-acre Belterra Village mixed-use development. Units feature one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with an average size of 988 square feet. Amenities include a pool, wellness center, coworking spaces, sky lounge, clubroom and kitchen and a package room with cold storage capabilities. Will Balthrope, Jordan Featherston and Kent Myers of IPA represented the seller, American Residential Group, in the transaction. Oregon-based Hayden Properties purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.