IPA Negotiates Sale of 233-Unit View at Belterra Apartments in Metro Austin
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of View at Belterra, a 233-unit apartment community in Dripping Springs, a western suburb of Austin. The property was built earlier this year on eight acres within the 93-acre Belterra Village mixed-use development. Units feature one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with an average size of 988 square feet. Amenities include a pool, wellness center, coworking spaces, sky lounge, clubroom and kitchen and a package room with cold storage capabilities. Will Balthrope, Jordan Featherston and Kent Myers of IPA represented the seller, American Residential Group, in the transaction. Oregon-based Hayden Properties purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.