IPA Negotiates Sale of 234-Unit Switchyard Apartments in Carrollton, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Switchyard Apartments in Carrollton totals 234 units. The property was built in 2019.

CARROLLTON, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Switchyard Apartments, a 234-unit multifamily community located in the northern Dallas suburb of Carrollton. Stoneleigh Cos. and Realty Capital Management developed the property in 2019. Amenities include a pool, fitness center and outdoor gathering areas. Drew Kile, Michael Ware, Joey Tumminello, Taylor Hill, Will Balthrope and Grant Raymond of IPA represented the seller, an entity doing business as SC Switchyard LLC, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, Tampa-based American Landmark. Switchyard Apartments was 96 percent occupied at the time of sale.

