IPA Negotiates Sale of 236-Unit Apartment Complex in Irving

IRVING, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of The International at Valley Ranch, a 236-unit apartment complex in Irving. Built in 2024 within the Valley Ranch master-planned development, the property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 803 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, sky lounge, outdoor grilling and dining stations, coworking space and a dog park. Drew Kile, Michael Ware, Joey Tumminello, Taylor Hill, Shelby Clark and Jack Windham of IPA represented the seller, Criterion Development Partners, in the transaction and procured the buyer, Consolidated Investment Group.