IPA Negotiates Sale of 238-Unit Apartment Community in Stamford, Connecticut

STAMFORD, CONN. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of eaves Stamford, a 238-unit apartment community in southern Connecticut. The property consists of three residential buildings and 3,600 square feet of commercial space within the city’s Glenbrook neighborhood. Victor Nolletti, Eric Pentore and Wes Klockner of IPA represented the seller, AvalonBay Communities, and the buyer, Cue Residential, in the transaction.