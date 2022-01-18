REBusinessOnline

IPA Negotiates Sale of 240-Unit Apartment Community in Metro Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

22-North-Leander

22 North in Leander totals 240 units. The property was built in 2018.

LEANDER, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of 22 North, a 240-unit apartment community located in the northern Austin suburb of Leander. Built in 2018, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 1,090 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, grilling area and a media/game room. Will Balthrope, Kent Myers and Jordan Featherston of IPA represented the buyer and seller, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022
Jan
27
Webinar: Increase Seniors Housing NOI & Equity Value with IoT Water-Leak Mitigation Technology
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  