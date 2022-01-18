IPA Negotiates Sale of 240-Unit Apartment Community in Metro Austin
LEANDER, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of 22 North, a 240-unit apartment community located in the northern Austin suburb of Leander. Built in 2018, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 1,090 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, grilling area and a media/game room. Will Balthrope, Kent Myers and Jordan Featherston of IPA represented the buyer and seller, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.
