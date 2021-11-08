REBusinessOnline

IPA Negotiates Sale of 240-Unit Aspire at Live Oak Apartments Near San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Aspire at Live Oak in metro San Antonio totals 240 units. The property was built in 2020.

LIVE OAK, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Aspire at Live Oak, a 240-unit apartment community located on the northeastern outskirts of San Antonio. The property was built on nine acres in 2020. Units average 888 square feet, and amenities include a pool, game room and a package handling system. Will Balthrope and Drew Garza of IPA represented the seller, Covenant Development, and procured the buyer, Maryland-based RailField Partners, in the transaction.

