IPA Negotiates Sale of 240-Unit Aspire at Live Oak Apartments Near San Antonio
LIVE OAK, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Aspire at Live Oak, a 240-unit apartment community located on the northeastern outskirts of San Antonio. The property was built on nine acres in 2020. Units average 888 square feet, and amenities include a pool, game room and a package handling system. Will Balthrope and Drew Garza of IPA represented the seller, Covenant Development, and procured the buyer, Maryland-based RailField Partners, in the transaction.
