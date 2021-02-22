IPA Negotiates Sale of 240-Unit Coventry Apartments in Denton, Texas

The Coventry Apartments in Denton totals 240 units. The property was built in 2001.

DENTON, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of The Coventry Apartments, a 240-unit multifamily community in the North Texas city of Denton. The property was built on eight acres in 2001 and features one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, business center, coffee bar, volleyball court and a dog park. Drew Kile, Joey Tumminello, Will Balthrope, Asher Hall and Grant Raymond of IPA represented the seller, SPI Advisory, in the transaction. Additional terms of sale were not disclosed.