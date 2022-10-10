REBusinessOnline

IPA Negotiates Sale of 240-Unit Mag & May Apartments in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Mag-&-May-Fort-Worth

Mag & May Apartments in Fort Worth totals 240 units. The property was built in 2019.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Mag & May, a 240-unit apartment community in Fort Worth’s Near Southside District. Built on two acres in 2019, the property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 778 square feet. Amenities include a pool, outdoor grilling and dining stations, a fitness center, clubhouse and package lockers. Taylor Hill, Michael Ware, Drew Kile, Joey Tumminello, Jeffrey Kindorf and Will Balthrope of IPA represented the seller, Abacus Capital Group, in the transaction. Brian Eisendrath, Cameron Chalfant and Jake Vitta, also with IPA, arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing through a debt fund on behalf of the buyer, Sapient Capital Group.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Oct
11
Webinar: No Crystal Ball… But Let’s Talk About the Outlook for Seniors Housing Investment and Finance
Oct
12
Webinar: The Future of Multifamily Advertising is Here
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  