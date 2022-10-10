IPA Negotiates Sale of 240-Unit Mag & May Apartments in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Mag & May, a 240-unit apartment community in Fort Worth’s Near Southside District. Built on two acres in 2019, the property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 778 square feet. Amenities include a pool, outdoor grilling and dining stations, a fitness center, clubhouse and package lockers. Taylor Hill, Michael Ware, Drew Kile, Joey Tumminello, Jeffrey Kindorf and Will Balthrope of IPA represented the seller, Abacus Capital Group, in the transaction. Brian Eisendrath, Cameron Chalfant and Jake Vitta, also with IPA, arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing through a debt fund on behalf of the buyer, Sapient Capital Group.