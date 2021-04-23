REBusinessOnline

IPA Negotiates Sale of 240-Unit Mag & May Apartments in Fort Worth

Mag & May is a 240-unit apartment community located within the Magnolia Urban Village development in Fort Worth, Texas.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Mag & May, a 240-unit apartment community located within the Magnolia Urban Village development in Fort Worth. Built on two acres in 2019, the property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, clubroom and courtyards. Drew Kile, Michael Ware, Taylor Hill, Joey Tumminello and Will Balthrope of IPA represented the seller, Hudgins Cos., in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, New York-based Abacus Capital Group.

