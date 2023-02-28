IPA Negotiates Sale of 240-Unit Mountain Park Apartments in Phoenix

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

Mountain Park in Phoenix features 240 apartments, two swimming pools, a fitness center, spa and clubhouse.

PHOENIX — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of Mountain Park, an apartment community located in the Ahwatukee Foothills Village neighborhood of Phoenix. Sares Regis Multifamily Value-Add Fund III sold the asset to LaSalle Investment Management for an undisclosed price.

Built in 1994 on 12.5 acres, Mountain Park features 240 apartments in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with open-concept floor plans, in-unit washers/dryers and a patio or balcony with additional outside storage. Select apartments have wood-burning fireplaces and private stairwell entrances. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, two pools, a spa and access to Mountain Park Ranch Homeowners Association’s recreational facilities.

Cliff David and Steve Gebing of IPA represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.