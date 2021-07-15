IPA Negotiates Sale of 249-Unit Apartment Community in Rowlett, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Village of Rowlett totals 249 units. The property was built in 2018.

ROWLETT, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Village of Rowlett, a 249-unit apartment community located on the northeastern outskirts of Dallas. The property was built in 2018. Units feature studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans and are furnished with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and kitchen islands. Covered patios and enclosed yards are available in select units. Communal amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, outdoor grilling stations and a coffee bar. Drew Kile, Joey Tumminello, Will Balthrope, Taylor Hill, Michael Ware and Grant Raymond of IPA represented the seller, Catalyst Urban Development, in the transaction. The team also procured California-based investment firm Buchanan Street Partners as the buyer.