REBusinessOnline

IPA Negotiates Sale of 249-Unit Apartment Community in Rowlett, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Village of Rowlett totals 249 units. The property was built in 2018.

ROWLETT, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Village of Rowlett, a 249-unit apartment community located on the northeastern outskirts of Dallas. The property was built in 2018. Units feature studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans and are furnished with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and kitchen islands. Covered patios and enclosed yards are available in select units. Communal amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, outdoor grilling stations and a coffee bar. Drew Kile, Joey Tumminello, Will Balthrope, Taylor Hill, Michael Ware and Grant Raymond of IPA represented the seller, Catalyst Urban Development, in the transaction. The team also procured California-based investment firm Buchanan Street Partners as the buyer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Jul
22
Webinar: Invigorating the Seniors Housing Workforce
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews