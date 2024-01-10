Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Place-Spanish-Trail-Tucson-AZ
The Place at Spanish Trail in Tucson, Ariz., features 256 apartments, a pool, fitness area and barbecue areas.
AcquisitionsArizonaMultifamilyWestern

IPA Negotiates Sale of 256-Unit Place at Spanish Trail Multifamily Community in Tucson, Arizona

by Amy Works

TUCSON, ARIZ. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of The Place at Spanish Trail, an apartment property in Tucson. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Clint Wadlund, Hamid Panahi, Steve Gebing and Cliff David of IPA represented the undisclosed seller and procured the undisclosed buyer in the deal.

Completed in 1979, The Place at Spanish Trail features 256 one- and two-bedroom apartments with white Shaker-style cabinet fronts, new appliances, wood-plank laminate flooring and new electrical and plumbing fixtures. Community amenities include barbecue areas, a renovated clubhouse with full kitchen and coffee station, a renovated fitness area, Amazon package lockers, a new pool fence and furniture, and entry gate.

You may also like

Gantry Arranges $91M Construction Loan for 386,336 SF...

KT Development Buys Land Site for 122-Room WoodSpring...

Vanbarton Group, Tramview Capital Acquire Three-Property Medical Office...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 19-Unit Crestview Apartments in...

IPA Brokers $16M Sale of Publix-Anchored Shopping Center...

CBRE Arranges Sale of 141,246 SF Office Building...

Developers Meet Renters’ Demands with Office-to-Residential Conversions

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $55.6M Sale of Tampa...

Inland Agrees to Acquire Majority Interest in Devon...