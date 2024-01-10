IPA Negotiates Sale of 256-Unit Place at Spanish Trail Multifamily Community in Tucson, Arizona

TUCSON, ARIZ. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of The Place at Spanish Trail, an apartment property in Tucson. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Clint Wadlund, Hamid Panahi, Steve Gebing and Cliff David of IPA represented the undisclosed seller and procured the undisclosed buyer in the deal.

Completed in 1979, The Place at Spanish Trail features 256 one- and two-bedroom apartments with white Shaker-style cabinet fronts, new appliances, wood-plank laminate flooring and new electrical and plumbing fixtures. Community amenities include barbecue areas, a renovated clubhouse with full kitchen and coffee station, a renovated fitness area, Amazon package lockers, a new pool fence and furniture, and entry gate.