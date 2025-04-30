IPA Negotiates Sale of 256-Unit Woodlands Apartments in Tyler, Texas

TYLER, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of The Woodlands, a 256-unit apartment complex located in the East Texas city of Tyler. Built in 1984, the property offers one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as fitness and business centers, a pool and package lockers. Taylor Hill, William Hubbard, Drew Kile, Joey Tumminello and Michael Ware of IPA represented the seller, BH Equities, in the transaction and procured the buyer, Clover Capital Partners. Brian Eisendrath, Cameron Chalfant and Harry Krieger of IPA Capital Markets originated an undisclosed amount of agency acquisition financing for the deal that was structured with a seven-year term and fixed interest rate.