IPA Negotiates Sale of 262-Unit Riley Apartments at CityLine in Metro Dallas
RICHARDSON, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of The Riley, a 262-unit apartment community located within the CityLine mixed-use development in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Richardson. The property was built in 2018 and offers amenities such as a pool, grilling areas, dog park, fitness center and a Wi-Fi café with a serving bar and TV. Drew Kile, Joey Tumminello, Will Balthrope and Grant Raymond of IPA represented the seller, JLB Partners, and procured the buyer, TTI Capital.
