REBusinessOnline

IPA Negotiates Sale of 264-Unit Capitol View Apartment Homes in Hartford

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Multifamily, Northeast

HARTFORD, CONN. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Capitol View Apartment Homes, a 264-unit multifamily complex in downtown Hartford. Built in 1955 and renovated between 2002 and 2013, the 10-story building houses units with an average size of 542 square feet and offers amenities such as a lounge, fitness center and concierge service. Victor Nolletti, Wes Klockner and Eric Pentore of IPA represented the seller, an entity doing business as MATP LLC, in the transaction. The trio also procured the buyer, EOM Equity LLC.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022
Sep
21
InterFace Net Lease 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  