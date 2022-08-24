IPA Negotiates Sale of 264-Unit Capitol View Apartment Homes in Hartford

HARTFORD, CONN. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Capitol View Apartment Homes, a 264-unit multifamily complex in downtown Hartford. Built in 1955 and renovated between 2002 and 2013, the 10-story building houses units with an average size of 542 square feet and offers amenities such as a lounge, fitness center and concierge service. Victor Nolletti, Wes Klockner and Eric Pentore of IPA represented the seller, an entity doing business as MATP LLC, in the transaction. The trio also procured the buyer, EOM Equity LLC.