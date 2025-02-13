Thursday, February 13, 2025
Rocklyn-at-Samuels-Ave.-Fort-Worth
Rocklyn at Samuels Ave. in Fort Worth totals 274 units. The property was built in 2018.
IPA Negotiates Sale of 274-Unit Apartment Community in Fort Worth

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of a Rocklyn at Samuels Ave., a 274-unit apartment community in Fort Worth. Built in 2018, the property offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 885 square feet. Amenities include a pool, entertainment room, dog park, fitness center and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Drew Kile, Taylor Hill, Joey Tumminello, Michael Ware and Shelby Clark of IPA represented the seller, Dallas-based Carleton Cos., in the transaction and procured the buyer, EPH Properties.

