IPA Negotiates Sale of 274-Unit Apartment Community in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of a Rocklyn at Samuels Ave., a 274-unit apartment community in Fort Worth. Built in 2018, the property offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 885 square feet. Amenities include a pool, entertainment room, dog park, fitness center and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Drew Kile, Taylor Hill, Joey Tumminello, Michael Ware and Shelby Clark of IPA represented the seller, Dallas-based Carleton Cos., in the transaction and procured the buyer, EPH Properties.