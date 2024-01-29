IPA Negotiates Sale of 276-Unit Apartment Community in Metro Dallas

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Cypress Apartments, a 276-unit multifamily community located in the northern Dallas suburb of McKinney. Built on 21 acres in 2007, Cypress Apartments primarily offers two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 1,082 square feet and amenities such as a pool, outdoor kitchen, playground and business and car care centers. Michael Ware, Taylor Hill, Drew Kile, Joey Tumminello, Cameron Purse and Will Balthrope of IPA represented the seller, Rockport Equity, in the transaction and procured the buyer, Dallas-based Knightvest Capital.