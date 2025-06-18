Wednesday, June 18, 2025
The Carter, an apartment complex in Grapevine, totals 276 units. The property was built in 2023.
IPA Negotiates Sale of 276-Unit Apartment Complex in Grapevine, Texas

by Taylor Williams

GRAPEVINE, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of The Carter, a 276-unit apartment complex in Grapevine, located in the northern-central part of the metroplex. Built in 2023, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 1,000 square feet and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, pet park, wine lounge, wellness center, package lockers and a rooftop terrace. Drew Kile, Joey Tumminello, Taylor Hill, Michael Ware and Shelby Clark of IPA represented the seller, Integrated Real Estate Group, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, Rockport Equity.

