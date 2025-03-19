Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Springs-at-Grand-Prairie
Springs at Grand Prairie (now known as The Bradbury) totals 276 units. The property was built in 2022.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyTexas

IPA Negotiates Sale of 276-Unit Springs at Grand Prairie Apartments

by Taylor Williams

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Springs at Grand Prairie, a 276-unit apartment complex located roughly midway between Dallas and Fort Worth. The property was built on 15 acres in 2022 and has an average unit size of 991 square feet. Amenities include a pool and a fitness center. Drew Kile, Taylor Hill, Michael Ware and Cameron Purse of IPA represented the seller, Continental Properties, in the transaction. Brian Eisendrath, Cameron Chalfant and Harry Krieger, also with IPA, arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, which plans to upgrade select units and has also rebranded the property as The Bradbury.

