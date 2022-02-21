IPA Negotiates Sale of 288-Unit Arioso Apartments in Grand Prairie, Texas

Arioso, a 280-unit apartment community in. Grand Prairie, was originally built in 2007.

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Arioso, a 288-unit apartment community located in the central metroplex city of Grand Prairie. Built on 13.5 acres in 2007, the property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 976 square feet. Amenities include two pools, a clubhouse, fitness center, business center and an outdoor kitchen with fire pits. Drew Kile, Joey Tumminello, Michael Ware, Taylor Hill, Asher Hall and Will Balthrope of IPA represented the seller, a partnership between Michigan-based Hayman Co. and New York City-based Dome Equities, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, IMH Cos