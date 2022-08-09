IPA Negotiates Sale of 288-Unit Vantage at O’Connor Apartments in San Antonio

Following a change in ownership, Vantage at O'Connor in San Antonio has been rebranded as Roots at O'Connor.

SAN ANTONIO — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Vantage at O’Connor, a 288-unit apartment community in northeast San Antonio. The property was built in 2020. According to Apartments.com, Vantage at O’Connor offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 605 to 1,150 square feet and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, media lounge, two pet parks and package concierge services. Will Balthrope and Drew Garza of IPA represented the seller, Vantage Communities, and procured the undisclosed buyer in the transaction.