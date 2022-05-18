REBusinessOnline

IPA Negotiates Sale of 293,000 SF Shops at Valley Square in Warrington, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Northeast, Pennsylvania, Retail

The Shops at Valley Square in Warrington, Pennsylvania, was 70 percent leased at the time of sale.

WARRINGTON, PA. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of The Shops at Valley Square, an approximately 293,000-square-foot shopping center in Warrington, a northern suburb of Philadelphia. Built in 2007, the center consists of 89,447 square feet of office space and 203,701 square feet of retail space that houses tenants such as Ulta Beauty, Designer Shoe Warehouse, Bath & Body Works, Sleep Number and Eastern Mountain Sports. Food and beverage users include P.F. Chang’s, Panera Bread and Gran Rodeo Mexican Grill. Brad Nathanson of IPA represented the undisclosed seller and procured the buyer, Lamar Cos., in the transaction. The Shops at Valley Square was 70 percent leased at the time of sale.

