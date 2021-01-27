IPA Negotiates Sale of 294-Unit Apartment Community in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, CONN. — Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Westville Village Apartments, a 294-unit multifamily community in New Haven. Built on eight acres in 2008, the property offers amenities such as a clubhouse, fitness center, game room and outdoor courtyards. Victor Nolletti, Eric Pentore and Wes Klockner of IPA represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Both parties requested anonymity.
