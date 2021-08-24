REBusinessOnline

IPA Negotiates Sale of 297-Unit Vecina Apartment Villas in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Vecina-Apartment-Villas-San-Antonio

Vecina Apartment Villas in San Antonio totals 297 units. The property was built in 2020.

SAN ANTONIO — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Vecina Apartment Villas, a 297-unit multifamily community located in north San Antonio. LIV Development completed the property in 2020. Amenities include a 10,000-square-foot clubhouse with private workspaces and a coffee bar, a 24-hour convenience mart, fitness center, pool and an outdoor sports lawn. Will Balthrope and Drew Garza of IPA represented the seller and procured the buyer, California-based Passco Cos., in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews