IPA Negotiates Sale of 297-Unit Vecina Apartment Villas in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Vecina Apartment Villas, a 297-unit multifamily community located in north San Antonio. LIV Development completed the property in 2020. Amenities include a 10,000-square-foot clubhouse with private workspaces and a coffee bar, a 24-hour convenience mart, fitness center, pool and an outdoor sports lawn. Will Balthrope and Drew Garza of IPA represented the seller and procured the buyer, California-based Passco Cos., in the transaction.
