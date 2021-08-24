IPA Negotiates Sale of 297-Unit Vecina Apartment Villas in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Vecina Apartment Villas in San Antonio totals 297 units. The property was built in 2020.

SAN ANTONIO — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Vecina Apartment Villas, a 297-unit multifamily community located in north San Antonio. LIV Development completed the property in 2020. Amenities include a 10,000-square-foot clubhouse with private workspaces and a coffee bar, a 24-hour convenience mart, fitness center, pool and an outdoor sports lawn. Will Balthrope and Drew Garza of IPA represented the seller and procured the buyer, California-based Passco Cos., in the transaction.