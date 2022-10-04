REBusinessOnline

IPA Negotiates Sale of 302-Unit Rowlett Station Apartments

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Rowlett-Station-Apartments

According to the brokerage team, the submarket in which Rowlett Station is located saw 15.1 percent rent growth and had a multifamily occupancy rate of 97.2 percent last year.

ROWLETT, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Rowlett Station, a 302-unit apartment community located on the northeastern outskirts of Dallas. Units at the four-story complex feature an average size of 828 square feet, and amenities include a pool, fitness center and a sky lounge. Joey Tumminello, Drew Kile, Michael Ware, Taylor Hill and Will Balthrope of IPA represented the seller, Zale Properties, in the transaction. Brian Eisendrath and Cameron Chalfant, also with IPA, arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the undisclosed buyer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Oct
6
Webinar: How to Make Data-Driven Decisions in Student Housing
Oct
11
Webinar: No Crystal Ball… But Let’s Talk About the Outlook for Seniors Housing Investment and Finance
Oct
12
Webinar: The Future of Multifamily Advertising is Here
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  