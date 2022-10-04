IPA Negotiates Sale of 302-Unit Rowlett Station Apartments

According to the brokerage team, the submarket in which Rowlett Station is located saw 15.1 percent rent growth and had a multifamily occupancy rate of 97.2 percent last year.

ROWLETT, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Rowlett Station, a 302-unit apartment community located on the northeastern outskirts of Dallas. Units at the four-story complex feature an average size of 828 square feet, and amenities include a pool, fitness center and a sky lounge. Joey Tumminello, Drew Kile, Michael Ware, Taylor Hill and Will Balthrope of IPA represented the seller, Zale Properties, in the transaction. Brian Eisendrath and Cameron Chalfant, also with IPA, arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the undisclosed buyer.