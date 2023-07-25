IPA Negotiates Sale of 303-Unit Apartment Community in Manchester, Connecticut

MANCHESTER, CONN. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of The Place at Catherine’s Way, a 303-unit apartment community located in Manchester, an eastern suburb of Hartford. Built in 1998-1999, the property consists of 13 two- and three-story buildings. Units come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, have an average size of 1,043 square feet and are furnished with full-size washers and dryers and walk-in closets. Amenities include an indoor pool, sauna, fitness center, tennis courts and movie theater. Victor Nolletti, Eric Pentore and Wes Klockner of IPA represented the seller, Beachwold Residential, in the transaction. Afton Properties purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.