IPA Negotiates Sale of 304-Unit Grand on Beach Apartments Near Fort Worth

Grand on Beach in Haltom City totals 304 units. The property was built in 2019.

HALTOM CITY, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Grand on Beach, a 304-unit apartment community in the Fort Worth suburb of Haltom City. Built on 15 acres in 2019, the property features units with an average size of 818 square feet and private balconies/patios. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, outdoor dining lounge, and a dog park. Drew Kile, Will Balthrope, Joey Tumminello and Grant Raymond of IPA represented the seller, CLX Ventures, and procured the buyer, Bellrock Real Estate Partners.