REBusinessOnline

IPA Negotiates Sale of 304-Unit Grand on Beach Apartments Near Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Grand-on-Beach-Haltom-City

Grand on Beach in Haltom City totals 304 units. The property was built in 2019.

HALTOM CITY, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Grand on Beach, a 304-unit apartment community in the Fort Worth suburb of Haltom City. Built on 15 acres in 2019, the property features units with an average size of 818 square feet and private balconies/patios. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, outdoor dining lounge, and a dog park. Drew Kile, Will Balthrope, Joey Tumminello and Grant Raymond of IPA represented the seller, CLX Ventures, and procured the buyer, Bellrock Real Estate Partners.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
1
Webinar: Denver Multifamily Outlook — What will Denver Multifamily Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020
Dec
8
InterFace Seniors Housing Investment, Development & Operations 2020
Dec
15
Webinar: Affordable Housing Texas — What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  