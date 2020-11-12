REBusinessOnline

IPA Negotiates Sale of 304,974 SF York Marketplace Power Center in Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Northeast, Pennsylvania, Retail

York-Marketplace

York Marketplace is located within a mile of the crossroads of Interstate 83 and Route 30, one of the busiest intersections in Central Pennsylvania

YORK, PA. — Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of York Marketplace, a 304,974-square-foot retail power center in York. A 125,353-square-foot Lowe’s Home Improvement store anchors the property along with a 74,541-square-foot Giant Food grocery store and a 12,500-square-foot Premium Fine Wine & Good Spirits. Brad Nathanson of IPA represented the undisclosed seller and procured the buyer, Triple BAR Group, in the transaction. Michael Helpern and Chris Marks of IPA Capital Markets arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
16
Webinar: Southeast Retail Investment Outlook — Will Retail Investment Activity Bounce Back in 2021?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas
Nov
19
Webinar: Student Housing Furniture and Wellness— Designing Healthy Spaces
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  