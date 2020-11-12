IPA Negotiates Sale of 304,974 SF York Marketplace Power Center in Pennsylvania

York Marketplace is located within a mile of the crossroads of Interstate 83 and Route 30, one of the busiest intersections in Central Pennsylvania

YORK, PA. — Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of York Marketplace, a 304,974-square-foot retail power center in York. A 125,353-square-foot Lowe’s Home Improvement store anchors the property along with a 74,541-square-foot Giant Food grocery store and a 12,500-square-foot Premium Fine Wine & Good Spirits. Brad Nathanson of IPA represented the undisclosed seller and procured the buyer, Triple BAR Group, in the transaction. Michael Helpern and Chris Marks of IPA Capital Markets arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer.