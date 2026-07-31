IPA Negotiates Sale of 306-Unit Apartment Community in Red Oak, Texas

RED OAK, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Emerson at Red Oak, a 306-unit apartment community in Red Oak, a southern suburb of Dallas. Built in 2023, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 904 square feet, as well as amenities including a pool, fitness center, picnic and grilling areas, dog park, game room and a business center. Joey Tumminello, Michael Ware, Drew Kile and Taylor Hill of IPA represented the seller, CESM Real Estate, in the transaction and procured the buyer, Professional Equity Management.