Friday, July 31, 2026
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Emerson-at-Red-Oak
Emerson at Red Oak in metro Dallas totals 306 units. The property was built in 2023.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyTexas

IPA Negotiates Sale of 306-Unit Apartment Community in Red Oak, Texas

by Taylor Williams

RED OAK, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Emerson at Red Oak, a 306-unit apartment community in Red Oak, a southern suburb of Dallas. Built in 2023, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 904 square feet, as well as amenities including a pool, fitness center, picnic and grilling areas, dog park, game room and a business center. Joey Tumminello, Michael Ware, Drew Kile and Taylor Hill of IPA represented the seller, CESM Real Estate, in the transaction and procured the buyer, Professional Equity Management.

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