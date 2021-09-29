IPA Negotiates Sale of 308-Unit Axis at The Rim Apartments in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Axis at The Rim in San Antonio totals 308 units. The property was built in 2016.

SAN ANTONIO — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Axis at The Rim, a 308-unit apartment community located within The Rim master-planned development in San Antonio’s Forest Crest neighborhood. Built on 10.5 acres in 2016, the property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center and a courtyard. Will Balthrope and Drew Garza of IPA represented the seller, Chicago-based Sherman Residential, in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, an affiliate of Treeline Multifamily Partners Ltd.