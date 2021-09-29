IPA Negotiates Sale of 308-Unit Axis at The Rim Apartments in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Axis at The Rim, a 308-unit apartment community located within The Rim master-planned development in San Antonio’s Forest Crest neighborhood. Built on 10.5 acres in 2016, the property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center and a courtyard. Will Balthrope and Drew Garza of IPA represented the seller, Chicago-based Sherman Residential, in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, an affiliate of Treeline Multifamily Partners Ltd.
