IPA Negotiates Sale of 308-Unit Axis at The Rim Apartments in San Antonio

Axis at The Rim in San Antonio totals 308 units. The property was built in 2016.

SAN ANTONIO — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Axis at The Rim, a 308-unit apartment community located within The Rim master-planned development in San Antonio’s Forest Crest neighborhood. Built on 10.5 acres in 2016, the property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center and a courtyard. Will Balthrope and Drew Garza of IPA represented the seller, Chicago-based Sherman Residential, in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, an affiliate of Treeline Multifamily Partners Ltd.

