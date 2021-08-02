REBusinessOnline

IPA Negotiates Sale of 310-Unit Infinity at the Rim Apartments in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Infinity-at-the-Rim-San-Antonio

Infinity at the Rim in San Antonio totals 310 units. The property was built in 2018.

SAN ANTONIO — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Infinity at the Rim, a 310-unit apartment community in San Antonio. Built in 2018, the mid-rise property is located on a five-acre site within The Rim, a 1.8 million-square-foot mixed-use development on the city’s northwest side. Units feature studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with an average size of 997 square feet. Amenities include a rooftop terrace, infinity pool and an outdoor amphitheater. Will Balthrope and Drew Garza of IPA represented the seller, Florida-based DeBartolo Development, in the transaction and procured the Maryland-based buyer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews