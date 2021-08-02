IPA Negotiates Sale of 310-Unit Infinity at the Rim Apartments in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Infinity at the Rim in San Antonio totals 310 units. The property was built in 2018.

SAN ANTONIO — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Infinity at the Rim, a 310-unit apartment community in San Antonio. Built in 2018, the mid-rise property is located on a five-acre site within The Rim, a 1.8 million-square-foot mixed-use development on the city’s northwest side. Units feature studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with an average size of 997 square feet. Amenities include a rooftop terrace, infinity pool and an outdoor amphitheater. Will Balthrope and Drew Garza of IPA represented the seller, Florida-based DeBartolo Development, in the transaction and procured the Maryland-based buyer.