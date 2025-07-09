IPA Negotiates Sale of 312-Unit Belmond Apartments in Haltom City, Texas

HALTOM CITY, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Belmond, a 312-unit apartment community located north of Fort Worth in Haltom City. Built on 17 acres in 2001, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 980 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, playground, dog park, coffee bar, clubhouse, outdoor grilling and dining stations and package lockers. Joey Tumminello, Taylor Hill, Drew Kile, Michael Ware and William Hubbard of IPA represented the seller, Dallas-based Knightvest Capital, in the transaction and procured the buyer, an entity doing business as TwinkleStar Asset LLC.