IPA Negotiates Sale of 320-Unit Huntington Apartments in Plano

The Huntington in Plano totals 320 units. The property was built in 2018.

PLANO, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of The Huntington, a 320-unit apartment community that is located less than a mile from the Legacy West corporate campus in Plano. The property was built on five acres in 2018 and features studio, one- and two-bedroom units averaging 914 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, lounge and a dog park. Drew Kile, Will Balthrope, Joey Tumminello and Grant Raymond of IPA represented the seller, Catalyst Urban Development, and procured the buyer, Fairfield Residential.

